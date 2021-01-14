Delay of in-person classes helps Cayuga County cope with COVID cases; Schools set to resume next week

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department says an extension in remote learning for Cayuga County schools in order to help the department cope with increased COVID cases is not necessary.

On January 2, Cayuga County Public Health officials recommended school districts delay the return to in-person learning after the holiday break. They asked districts to consider remote-only instruction until the third week of January and most districts agreed to do so.

On Tuesday, Chair of the Cayuga County Legislator Aileen M. McNabb-Coleman released a statement saying in part, “The delay of over two weeks has allowed Cayuga County Health Department to monitor case increases and exposure, while ensuring that our children continued their education. Based on the latest information provided by Director Cuddy, it is clear we are experiencing a decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community. Therefore, I will not be making a recommendation to postpone in-person learning. Beginning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Cayuga County districts may resume in-person learning as part of districts models, where applicable.”

AUBURN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The district will learn remotely until January 19 with a tentative return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.

CATO-MERIDIAN CSD

The district will learn remotely through January 19 and plans to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.

MORAVIA CSD

Students in the Moravia Central School District will learn remotely until Wednesday, January 20. In-person classes on the hybrid schedule will return on Thursday, January 21. Staff will return on Wednesday, January 20.

PORT BYRON CSD

The district suspended in-person instruction until Tuesday, January 19.

SOUTHER CAYUGA CSD

The district plans to resume in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.

UNION SPRINGS CSD

The school district will teach students online until January 19 and hopes to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.

WEEDSPORT CSD

The district’s site says it will re-open for in-person learning on Tuesday, January 19.