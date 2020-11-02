‘Desk for kids’ initiative helping at-home learners

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local non-profit has been making desks for schoolchildren after learning of a Cicero couple who is doing the same.

A few weeks back, NewsChannel 9 introduced a Cicero couple who is making desks for kids who are learning from home for free.

Those who volunteer for the non-profit Operation Northern Comfort say their story and was inspired to start their own initiative called “Desks for Kids.”

Inside a barn in Baldwinsville is a full-blown, desk-making operation and the volunteers have it down to a science.

Operation Northern Comfort is working with other groups to build desks for students who are learning from home but don’t have the resources they need.

I heard that there are kids doing their homework on kitchen tables — three kids at a table. Homework on beds, on the living room floors. And I thought, ‘That’s not right.’ Norm Andrzejewski — CEO of Operation Northern Comfort

“We want these students to feel like someone cares about them. We care about their education and we want to set them up for success,” said Laurel Flanagan, the co-chair at Operation Northern Comfort.

Volunteers spent their weekend making at least 50 desks for their next delivery. The goal is to make at least 500, but if the demand keeps growing after that, they’ll keep working.

And with more than 200 requests so far, they may have to. The group started about three weeks ago in a garage.

They now have a Baldwinsville barn, which belongs to Pat Toukatly’s late husband.

“When I found out about it on Facebook through a post, it was an awesome way to honor my husband,” said Toukatly.

The desks will be going to students in various places like Syracuse, Oneida and Utica. The need is seen throughout inner cities and rural areas.

As long as they continue to see kids learning on the floor, they will keep building desks. No questions asked.

If you would like to learn more about Operation Northern Comfort or donate, click here. You can also volunteer to make desks or request one for your student.