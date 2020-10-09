East Syracuse Elementary School going remote on Friday after student tests positive for COVID-19

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:
East Syracuse Minoa ESM RPS_1488232304740.jpg

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The East Syracuse Minoa Central School District confirmed on Thursday that a student at the East Syracuse Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district is working with the Onondaga County Health Department to work on contact tracing. They are still in the process of identifying students who could have been exposed.

Students who were scheduled to learn in-person on Friday will switch to online learning.

All other schools within the district will remain open.

Read the full letter sent to parents below:

“Dear ESE Parents and Guardians:

We want to let you know that the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District was informed today, October 8, 2020, that a student of the East Syracuse Elementary School Community has tested positive for COVID-19.  The Health Insurance Portability and Accounting Act (HIPPA) and other privacy laws restrict the District from disclosing or confirming any personally identifiable information and we cannot identify anyone who has tested positive.

We are working closely with the Onondaga County Health Department to identify this individual’s contacts at the school. The Onondaga County Health Department will reach out to all contacts and advise on the need to quarantine and arrange testing for those exposed.

We are currently in the process of working with the County Health Department to identify students and staff that may have been in contact. The District will take the proactive measure of having the students scheduled to attend in person learning at East Syracuse Elementary on Friday, October 9, 2020, switch to remote learning for the day. All other schools in the District will operate as normal, following their set schedules.

In these challenging times, rest assured that the district’s priority is to protect the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff.  Let’s all continue to work together to stay healthy, so our schools can remain open.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected