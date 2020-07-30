East Syracuse Minoa Central School District releases transportation plans

(WSYR-TV) — There’s been a lot of talk of what the school year is going to look like this fall, but riding the school bus has become another concern.

East Syracuse Minoa Central School District released its reopening plans on Thursday with details on how students are going to get to-and-from school.

Bus drivers and Monitors

Will need to screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving to work

Will need to wear face coverings or a face shield at all times

PPE will be provided by the district

Any bus driver who has close contact with a child will have to wear gloves

Students

All students will be trained on the proper use of PPE, social distancing, as well as the signs and symptoms of COVID-19

Students who are physically able must wear a mask on the bus

Students who don’t have a mask will not be denied transportation. Bus drivers will provide students with masks as they are boarding.

Disinfection

All school busses will be cleaned and disinfected at least once each school day

There will be additional cleaning at the high-contact sports and areas of the school bus after each morning and afternoon run.

Busses will not be equipped with hand sanitizer because of liability concerns.

Each school and district reopening plan requires all transportation staff and students to be provided with training on social distancing, signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and the correct use of PPE.

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.