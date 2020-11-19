East Syracuse Minoa district switching to online learning due to Wi-Fi issues

(WSYR-TV) — The East Syracuse Minoa Central School District will be switching to online learning due to Wi-Fi issues.

All Pre-K through 12 students and staff will switch to online learning for Friday, Nov. 20, Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The district expects to begin in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

Instructional staff will continue classes online from different locations. Many ESM staff teach in-person and online students simultaneously.

The district has been working on the Wi-Fi issue for several days, including consulting with outside vendors.