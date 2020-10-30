Emerson J. Dillon Middle School student tests positive, school switching to online learning for 2 weeks

(WSYR-TV) — The Phoenix Central School District has confirmed that a fifth grade student from Emerson J. Dillon Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said that they do believe that some students and staff members will need to be quarantined.
For the safety of the students and staff members, all in-person instruction at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School will be paused for the next two weeks.
All in-person students will switch to online learning. In-person learning for fifth and sixth graders will start back up on Monday, Nov. 16.
Teachers who are teaching in-person will provide parents and students with information as soon as possible for virtual learning plans.
Read the full letter sent to families and staff members below:
