English teacher takes advantage of ‘Back To School’ coronavirus testing

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 120 teachers and school staff members were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday in the LaFayette High School gymnasium.

The first day of testing, organized by Onondaga County, was open to staff members of the LaFayette and Onondaga Central School Districts.

Among the morning appointments was seventh and eighth grade English teacher, Lynne Richer, who says she’s not as worried about getting sick as she is being an asymptotic spreader and giving coronavirus to someone else.

Onondaga Central High School’s school resource officer, Jay Pristash, was also tested. He considers himself apprehensive to return to school because he helps care for his elderly parents-in-law.

Each person gets two different tests: one in the mouth and one in the nose.

Saliva collected from the oral swab is combined into samples of 12 people where Upstate Medical University’s labs will test the pool for coronavirus. A negative test means all 12 in the group are negative.

A positive result on the sample means at least one person in the group of 12 has coronavirus. Scientists will then pull the nasal swabs already taken to individually identify which people are sick.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county will cover whatever costs of teacher testing that their insurance won’t cover.

Each testing site over the next two weeks is only open to staff members of the individual district or specifiEd neighboring districts.

A second testing option is open to everyone at NBT Bank Stadium on Sept. 11.

Testing Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 27 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Tully Junior-Senior High School

Serving staff members of the Tully School District and the Fabius-Pompey Central School District Monday, Aug. 31 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Baldwinsville’s former Transportation Center

Serving staff members of the Baldwinsville Central School District Wednesday, Sept. 2 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at East Syracuse Minoa High School

Serving staff members of the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District and the Lyncourt School District Friday, Sept. 4 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at North Syracuse Junior High School

Serving staff members of the North Syracuse Central School District Tuesday, Sept. 8 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at West Genesee High School

Serving staff members of the West Genesee Central School District Thursday, Sept. 10 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Wetzel Road Elementary School

Serving staff members of the Liverpool Central School District Friday, Aug. 28 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School

Serving staff members of the Jamesville-DeWitt School District and Christian Brothers Academy Tuesday, Sept. 1 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Marcellus High School

Serving staff members of the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, the Marcellus School District and the Skaneateles School District Thursday, Sept. 3 – Site 1 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located as Westhill High School

Serving staff members of the Westhill School District and the Solvay Union Free School District Thursday, Sept. 3 – Site 2 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School

Serving staff members of any Syracuse Diocese schools Wednesday, Sept. 9 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Fayetteville-Manlius High School

Serving staff members of the Fayette-Manlius Central School District Friday, Sept. 11 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at NBT Bank Stadium

Serving all staff and students

