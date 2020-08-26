English teacher takes advantage of ‘Back To School’ coronavirus testing

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 120 teachers and school staff members were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday in the LaFayette High School gymnasium. 

The first day of testing, organized by Onondaga County, was open to staff members of the LaFayette and Onondaga Central School Districts.

Among the morning appointments was seventh and eighth grade English teacher, Lynne Richer, who says she’s not as worried about getting sick as she is being an asymptotic spreader and giving coronavirus to someone else.

Onondaga Central High School’s school resource officer, Jay Pristash, was also tested. He considers himself apprehensive to return to school because he helps care for his elderly parents-in-law.

Each person gets two different tests: one in the mouth and one in the nose.

Saliva collected from the oral swab is combined into samples of 12 people where Upstate Medical University’s labs will test the pool for coronavirus. A negative test means all 12 in the group are negative. 

A positive result on the sample means at least one person in the group of 12 has coronavirus. Scientists will then pull the nasal swabs already taken to individually identify which people are sick.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county will cover whatever costs of teacher testing that their insurance won’t cover.

Each testing site over the next two weeks is only open to staff members of the individual district or specifiEd neighboring districts.

A second testing option is open to everyone at NBT Bank Stadium on Sept. 11.

Testing Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 27

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Tully Junior-Senior High School
  • Serving staff members of the Tully School District and the Fabius-Pompey Central School District

Monday, Aug. 31

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Baldwinsville’s former Transportation Center
  • Serving staff members of the Baldwinsville Central School District

Wednesday, Sept. 2

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at East Syracuse Minoa High School
  • Serving staff members of the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District and the Lyncourt School District

Friday, Sept. 4

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at North Syracuse Junior High School
  • Serving staff members of the North Syracuse Central School District

Tuesday, Sept. 8

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at West Genesee High School
  • Serving staff members of the West Genesee Central School District

Thursday, Sept. 10

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Wetzel Road Elementary School
  • Serving staff members of the Liverpool Central School District

Friday, Aug. 28

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School
  • Serving staff members of the Jamesville-DeWitt School District and Christian Brothers Academy

Tuesday, Sept. 1

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Marcellus High School
  • Serving staff members of the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District, the Marcellus School District and the Skaneateles School District

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Site 1

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located as Westhill High School
  • Serving staff members of the Westhill School District and the Solvay Union Free School District

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Site 2

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School
  • Serving staff members of any Syracuse Diocese schools

Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Fayetteville-Manlius High School
  • Serving staff members of the Fayette-Manlius Central School District

Friday, Sept. 11

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at NBT Bank Stadium
  • Serving all staff and students

