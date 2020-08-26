ESM Superintendent gives update on district’s plans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Syracuse Central School District decided to delay in-person learning, and their students will exclusively learn remotely for at least the first three weeks of school. Teachers are set to be trained on how to best teach remotely for six days prior to the school year beginning.

The 2020-2021 school year comes with a lot of uncertainty for teachers, students and parents. In an effort to clear up some of the confusion, the Syracuse Central School District held a public hearing virtually on Wednesday.