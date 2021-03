ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will be heading back to the classroom more often.

Beginning Monday, April 19, students in K-4 will be in school five days a week, and middle and high school students will be back in the classroom four days a week.

Superintendent Craig J. Tice laid out all of the details, including results from a recent parent survey, online.