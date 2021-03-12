F-M school district targets April 19 to include more in-person learning

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius School District says its considering expanding the current hybrid instructional model to include four or five days of in-person learning beginning on Monday, April 19.

During a March 8 board meeting, F-M Superintendent of Schools Craig J. Tice shared the Onondaga County Health Department’s policy proposal for increasing in-person learning. The proposal modifies social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet with the use of partitions.

The district says by reducing the distance needed between desks, the district can offer more days of in-person instruction.

For families who prefer to keep their children out of the school buildings because of COVID-19 health concerns, the district will continue to offer remote learning through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Families have until March 12 to select the instructional model their household students will follow for the remainder of this school year.

While details are still being worked out, F-M says the expanded learning model may be phased in, meaning students would return to school in-person for 4 days a week and learn remotely on Wednesdays.

Face masks on school grounds, visitor limitations and proper hygiene will still be included in the district’s health and safety protocols.

The district is also considering changes to transportation the health screening process, and more. Click here to read the district’s full letter to parents.