Fabius-Pompey Central School District staffer tests positive, 56 students in quaratine

(WSYR-TV) — Fabius-Pompey Central School District confirmed on Thursday that a second staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

When the district got the news of the second case, the Onondaga County Health Department had already quarantined 56 students in the Middle School-High School as well as one teacher from the first case.

The first case in the district was announced on Oct. 10. The quarantine period for that first group, if no other cases arise, will end on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The second case was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and also involved a Middle School-High School teacher. With this case, another 56 students and one more teacher from the Middle School-High School have been placed in quarantine.

The district said that the second case is unrelated to the first case.

The second group of students and teachers that are quarantined must stay in quarantine until Thursday, Oct. 22.

Because of this, the Middle School-High School will continue remote learning through Thursday, Oct. 22.

The district said that the goal would be to return to in-person classes on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Elementary School, K-5, will continue with in-person learning.

