Fayetteville-Manlius High School student tests positive, school to stay open

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department confirmed on Friday, Nov. 13 that a student at Fayetteville-Manlius High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student is a member of hybrid cohort A and was last in school on Nov. 2.

Through contact tracing, it was determined that the student did not expose anyone at school, so they will remain open for in-person instruction.

The student who tested positive will not return to school until cleared by the health department.

Read the full press release from Fayetteville-Manlius High School below:

“On Friday, Nov. 13, the Onondaga County Health Department notified the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District that a F-M High School student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student, who is a member of hybrid cohort A, was last in school Nov. 2. Contact tracing determined that the student did not expose anyone at school and so the high school is remaining open for in-person instruction.

The student who tested positive will not return to school until they meet the protocols set by the New York State Department of Health.

If you are not contacted by the county but would like to be tested out of an abundance of caution, please visit the New York State COVID-19 web page to find a testing location near you or talk with your healthcare provider.

Please understand that due to privacy laws we cannot provide any additional information about the student who tested positive.

The district continues to thoroughly clean and disinfect all buildings on campus and its buses in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information about F-M’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 can be found in the district’s school reopening plan.”