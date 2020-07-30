MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The superintendent of Fayetteville-Manlius Schools said that the school calendar may need to be adjusted this year.
It was at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that Dr. Craig Tice floated the idea. And while the district’s fall reopening plan is a hybrid model, he did point to when the first day of instruction could be.
We’ll engage with all the students on remote learning in early September to make sure they have these videos, that they have an understanding of what they will be coming into and then we plan on starting September 14, that Monday, with cohort A.Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice
Tice also estimated that his district would need 300,000 face masks.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fayetteville-Manlius may move first day of school
- President Trump says second stimulus check ‘may go higher’ than $1,200
- Students not going back to school everyday threatens overwhelmed child care industry
- NEW: Syracuse’s consecutive 80-degree streak ends at 43 days
- Vanessa Guillen murder prompts lawmakers to discuss what more can be done for sexual assault victims in U.S. Army
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App