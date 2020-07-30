Fayetteville-Manlius may move first day of school

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The superintendent of Fayetteville-Manlius Schools said that the school calendar may need to be adjusted this year.

It was at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that Dr. Craig Tice floated the idea. And while the district’s fall reopening plan is a hybrid model, he did point to when the first day of instruction could be.

We’ll engage with all the students on remote learning in early September to make sure they have these videos, that they have an understanding of what they will be coming into and then we plan on starting September 14, that Monday, with cohort A. Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice

Tice also estimated that his district would need 300,000 face masks.