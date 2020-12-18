Fayetteville-Manlius School District moving to remote learning December 21-23

School Zone
Posted: / Updated:
Fayetteville-Manlius School District _2257836343390587112

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All schools in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will be moving to remote learning next week, from December 21 to 23, out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of students.

Those three days are the last days of instruction in the district for the year before the holiday break.

The entire letter from the district can be read here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected