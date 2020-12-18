ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All schools in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will be moving to remote learning next week, from December 21 to 23, out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of students.
Those three days are the last days of instruction in the district for the year before the holiday break.
The entire letter from the district can be read here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fayetteville-Manlius School District moving to remote learning December 21-23
- For years, the Pentagon sits on racial discrimination survey
- Fun Ways To Enjoy Milk This Holiday Season!
- Enjoy New Holiday Drive-Thru At The NYS Fairgrounds
- Newsfeed Now: Medicine and money, tracking the latest COVID-19 relief efforts; and a man is thankful to be alive after a fall through the ice
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App