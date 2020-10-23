Fayetteville-Manlius Schools to hold forums on school start times

(WSYR-TV) — What is the right time for kids to be waking up and going to school?

The Fayetteville-Manlius School District has been studying the issue and next week will hold three forums on its initiative to look at changing its schools’ start times.

Research has shown that biological sleep patterns shift toward later times for both sleeping and waking during adolescence.

You can register for the zoom meetings by clicking here. They will take place at the following times:

Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.

The meetings will also be recorded and uploaded to F-M’s YouTube Channel for those who can’t participate.

The district is also opening a “Let’s Talk!” online platform where parents and guardians can submit feedback on this topic directly to the district.