Fidelis Care and Compassionate Family Medicine holding school supply giveaway on Saturday

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fidelis Care and Compassionate Family Medicine will be holding a back-to-school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 29.

They will be giving out thousands of free school supplies to children while supplies last.

The drive-thru event will take place in the Compassionate Family Medicine parking lot on Court Street in Syracuse.

The giveaway will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected