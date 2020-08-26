Fidelis Care and Compassionate Family Medicine holding school supply giveaway on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fidelis Care and Compassionate Family Medicine will be holding a back-to-school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 29.

They will be giving out thousands of free school supplies to children while supplies last.

The drive-thru event will take place in the Compassionate Family Medicine parking lot on Court Street in Syracuse.

The giveaway will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.