SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fidelis Care and Compassionate Family Medicine will be holding a back-to-school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 29.
They will be giving out thousands of free school supplies to children while supplies last.
The drive-thru event will take place in the Compassionate Family Medicine parking lot on Court Street in Syracuse.
The giveaway will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- English teacher takes advantage of ‘Back To School’ coronavirus testing
- WATCH: Showers and storms develop overnight
- Shred Kickboxing in Shoppingtown Mall waiting for mall to reopen
- Pizze Fritte marks untraditional 60th year being part of the NYS Fair
- Fidelis Care and Compassionate Family Medicine holding school supply giveaway on Saturday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App