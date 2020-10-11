Fighting the spread: Onondaga County to begin randomly testing teachers and staff for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County will randomly test teachers and staff for COVID-19, beginning Wednesday.

The randomized asymptomatic testing, in partnership with Upstate Medical University, will become the county’s latest weapon against the virus.

“At this point, we’re gonna start with the staff. It seems that the staff are more likely to bring [the virus in] the building than the kid.” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

The saliva samples will be voluntary. The county will take 12 per building and if one pool comes back positive, the school’s superintendent will be alerted that night so those tested can stay home.

“The next day then, we will take the individual saliva samples and test them individually for COVID to identify who is positive,” said McMahon.

They will not have to be re-tested.

Each pool will help them pin-point who could be carrying the virus without realizing they’re spreading it throughout the school.

Once they get into a groove, the county will expand its surveillance testing to students.

That’s what Dr. Gupta and our contact tracers are telling us is the most effective way to find that asymptomatic case. County Executive Ryan McMahon

For now, the county will pay for the testing, which will continue throughout the school year. McMahon is hoping federal stimulus funds will come through at some point to help cover the cost.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.