First-year, transfer students have to pay $1,000 to quarantine in SU dorms before start of semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students who have to start the semester at Syracuse University with a two-week quarantine will have to pay a hefty price.
The fee for first-year and transfer students to move in early to their assigned room is $1,000.
Those who do not take part in early move-in must complete the self-quarantine in New York or in a state not listed in the travel advisory in advance of the scheduled move-in date.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Seneca Estates community coming together to get rid of water chestnuts
- President Trump to hold another coronavirus press conference on Wednesday
- Local leaders call on funding for local infrastructure projects
- Consumer Reports: Backyard movie night with a mini projector
- Sonic will not say when Town of Clay drive-in will reopen after renovations: Your Stories
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App