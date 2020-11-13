Fitzhugh Elementary going virtual for another week

(WSYR-TV) — After making the switch to online learning on Thursday, the Oswego City School District has decided to extend Fitzhugh Park Elementary School’s temporary closure for an additional week.
Classes will continue to be remote through Friday, November 20.
According to OCSD Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, the district made this decision out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of students.
Fitzhugh switched to remote learning after announcing a student and staff member tested positive for coronavirus. The school building closed to clean and assist the county with contact tracing.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 349-3330.
