Fitzhugh Elementary School switching to online learning after 2 individuals test positive

(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District announced on Wednesday that Fitzhugh Elementary School will be switching to online learning after a student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will do online learning Thursday and Friday while the health department completes contact tracing and the district deep cleans the school.

If this closure needs to be extended, the school district will notify parents.

On Thursday, all morning instruction will be on a two-hour delay. Teachers and staff will start teaching online at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Students who normally meet in the afternoon will do so at the normal time.

There will be no two-hour delay on Friday.

Read the full letter sent to parents below:

“Dear Oswego City School District Parents,



I am writing to share that the district has confirmed with the Oswego County Department of Health that two individuals, a staff member and a student, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fitzhugh Elementary School.



Due to confidentiality concerns the district is unable to provide more information on this matter.



Please be advised, out of an abundance of caution, Fitzhugh Elementary will be closed tomorrow and Friday while the Health Department completes all contact tracing and the district completes deep cleaning in the school. Should there be a need to extend this closure, the district will notify parents as soon as possible.



Parents and guardians should know that while the school is closed all students will be receiving their daily instruction remotely on both days. All morning instruction for the school (both virtual and “in person – hybrid” will be on a two-hour delay for tomorrow only. Accordingly, teachers and staff will begin their instruction online with students at 11 a.m. All students who normally would meet with teachers and staff later in the afternoon (between 2-3 p.m.) will continue to do so tomorrow as normal.



The district continues to request that parents and guardians continue to be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions. Accordingly, we are requesting that all students and staff continue to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions which include: