Giving Kids A Healthy Start To The New School Year

There are still many questions about what schools will be doing this fall, but whether kids are back in the classroom or learning remotely from home, it’s important to get the school year off to a healthy start.
Lifestyle Expert Amy Sewell from Shop With Style shares some great products to help kids do just that.
Biotrue ONEday Daily Disposables from Bausch + Lomb:
- A great choice for first-time wearers
- Easy to handle and comfortable all day
- Maintain nearly 100% of their moisture for a full 16 hours (important because more schoolwork is done on electronic devices, and research shows that we blink less when we read on screens – which can reduce moisture in our eyes)
- Won’t fog up like eyeglasses when wearing a mask
- No need to worry about cleaning and storing them – just put in a fresh pair every morning
- Click here to learn more
Healthy Crunch Granola Bars:
- School-approved since they are free of peanuts and other allergens
- Gluten-free and non-GMO
- Multiple flavors including Apple Cinnamon and Double Chocolate
- Click here to learn more
Healthy Crunch SunSeed Butters:
- Nut-free
- Great for sandwiches, toast and desserts
- Multiple flavors including Salted Caramel and Chocolate Banana
- Click here to learn more
Healthy Crunch Latte Mixes:
- Dairy-free and 50% less sugar than a traditional latte
- Created by a registered dietician who is also a trained chef – so not only are these delicious, but they pack a lot of nutrition
- Click here to learn more
Juicy Juice 100% Juice:
- Kids love the fruity, juicy taste
- 15 flavors like apple, kiwi strawberry, and orange tangerine
- No added sugar or high fructose corn syrup
- Excellent source of vitamin C
- Click here to learn more
Dr. Praeger’s Littles:
- Made especially for kids
- Packed with veggies like broccoli, kale, spinach, or sweet potatoes
- Shaped like stars, teddy bears, and even dinosaurs – so they are fun for kids to eat
- Easy to cook – they heat up in just a few minutes
- Click here to learn more
