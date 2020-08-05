Gov. Cuomo expected to make final decision on schools in the next 2 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School districts have submitted their reopening plans, and now they are waiting for Governor Cuomo’s final decision, which is expected to come this week.

For the past few weeks, Governor Cuomo has said he would make a final decision on whether schools can reopen, a week after schools submit their reopening plans. The deadline for schools to submit those plans to the state was Friday, July 31.

Some school administrators have begun to tweak the plans, as they talk with parents and socially distance classrooms.

The governor said he would base his decision on the infection rate. In Central New York, the number of tests that came back positive on Tuesday was 0.5%, well below the 5% threshold the governor set for schools to reopen.

Schools that do reopen, can be shut down if the infection rate jumps above 9%.