Gov. Cuomo: Schools could be closed for not reporting COVID-19 data

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a conference call Friday, Governor Cuomo announced that schools could be closed if they fail to report COVID-19 data to the State Health Department.

Before the school year began, Governor Cuomo promised parents they would be able to keep track of their children’s school districts’ COVID-19 data. As of Friday, most school districts are complying, but some are still not reporting their data, according to the governor. 

Governor Cuomo said 42 school districts have received notices for not reporting their COVID-19 data. It is unclear if any of these school districts are in the Central New York region. 

According to Cuomo, if school districts do not report their data, they could be closed and forced to transition entirely to remote learning. 

Thursday’s COVID-19 data showed 97 coronavirus cases among students and staff members in schools across the state. 

