Governor Cuomo comments on schools reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The state education department is currently reviewing school district reopening plans that were submitted on Friday. The documents don’t need to be approved, but specific improvements might be suggested.

On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said the plans will only work if they offer enough detail to make parents comfortable enough to send their children to school, and teachers comfortable enough to teach.

“If the union is not comfortable with the plan, I don’t know if it would have to come down to a strike, but if the union and teachers aren’t comfortable, they’re not going to show up, that’s a problem,” Cuomo said.

Oswego and Brookfield in Madison County are the only two schools NewsChannel 9 knows of that were given one week extensions by the state. Their plans should be out by this Friday.