Governor Cuomo says schools can reopen this fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on a phone call with media that schools can reopen this fall. He said all regions across the state have a low enough positive coronavirus rate that he gave schools the green light.

He says the majority of schools have turned in plans to the state and the Department of Health is going through them right now. Of the over 700 school districts throughout New York State, 127 districts have not submitted plans. If the Department of Health doesn’t approve the plans, a school district will not be able to reopen.

In our region, every district has submitted plans. You can check out this interactive map for your school’s information.

Cuomo says there are a lot of questions he is receiving from concerned parents and teachers. Cuomo said districts will be required to post three plans on their websites by the end of next week:

Remote learning plans

Testing plans

Contact tracing plans

Cuomo is also asking that school districts have open discussions with parents and teachers. He is asking that districts have at least three information sessions between now and August 21 where parents can learn more about the district’s reopening plans in their entirety. He is also asking school administrators to meet with teachers to go over the plans, as well.

Cuomo also says there will be some flexibility for the start of school, if need be.