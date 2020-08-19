Higher institutions in Tompkins Co. hold virtual town hall

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of Ithaca College deciding to go 100 percent online this fall, higher institutions in Tompkins County held a virtual town hall on Tuesday night.

Cornell University, Tompkins Community College and Ithaca College were all in attendance.

Campus officials provided updates and took questions from the public. One of the questions was: “How are the three campuses coordinating in terms of reactivation and shared interest, as well we with the health department?”

The presidents of our three institutions have been in touch, the provosts have all been in touch and certainly vice presidents. All the way down to residential life and other areas, all very much coordinated. It’s been a very helpful process; one that has enabled us to fully understand each other’s approaches and I think it has resulted in more informed decisions. Joel Malina — Vice President for University Relations at Cornell University

There is no word on if there will be future town halls in the coming weeks and months.