How are things going with the return to in-person learning at SUNY Oswego?

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley on Wednesday about the school’s return to in-person learning.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- SU trolley driver involved in collision that killed student placed on administrative leave
- GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial
- Injury Report: Injured Bills “all improving” says McDermott
- Groundbreaking held for new indoor sports park in Clay
- Juneteenth becomes official public holiday in New York State
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App