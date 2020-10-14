How are things going with the return to in-person learning at SUNY Oswego?

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Students across New York State are required to have all of their vaccines completed within 14 days of the start of in-person instruction. If not, they are not allowed in school, and this year, that means they’re not allowed to participate in online learning, either.

Over the last few weeks, a number of parents and guardians have reached out to NEWS10 ABC expressing their frustrations. Perry Pelomero has a daughter in Maple Avenue Middle School in Saratoga Springs. He said, with immune-compromised relatives in their home, they chose to keep their daughter fully remote this year.