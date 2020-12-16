How is the Cortland Enlarged City School District holding up during the pandemic?

School Zone
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Cortland City Schools Superintendent Bob Edwards on Wednesday about how the district is holding up during the pandemic.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected