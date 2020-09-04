How to keep your kids safe while learning online

(WSYR-TV) — With many districts switching to either a hybrid or all-online learning model, kids will be spending more time online. But, the internet comes with its safety risks.

So, how can you better protect your children while they are online learning?

“Online learning isn’t automatically safe just because it’s run by a school,” said Anthony Martino, director at Northeast Cybersecurity and Forensics Center.

Cyber Security Expert Martino said remote learning raises privacy concerns — especially with student information.

Plus, with many children using webcams, it could give clues as to where you live.

“We’re now inviting the entire class, including the faculty, into that student’s home,” said Martino. “There may be things visible in that camera view that are private.”

Martino said to make sure your child has a generic background in a public setting of your home.

Parents should also monitor what their children are doing online, peaking at their screen and talking with them about boundaries.

But, what will this mean for parents who won’t be there to supervise?

“There certainly are tools available that the parents could purchase and put on the computer that would essentially allow the parent to later review the activity that took place,” said Martino.

When it comes to predators getting access to kids? Martino is actually more worried about hackers looking to steal information or money.

This is something more elementary-level kids probably won’t understand.

“These are young kids who certainly are internet savvy, but I’m not sure that they’re all ready to be internet security savvy,” said Martino.

With students constantly getting emails about assignments and services, Martino predicts there will be many phishing attacks.

A phishing attack is when someone sends a fraudulent message looking for money or sensitive information.

Martino wants parents to stay vigilant and call the district if they see anything suspicious in their inbox.

