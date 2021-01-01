Huntington School learning remotely the week of Jan. 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Huntington Pre-K-8 School will be learning remotely the week of Jan. 4.

The district announced on Dec. 30 that only Huntington School would be learning 100% remotely.

The district did not give a reason behind this decision.

All other schools within the Syracuse City School District will be returning to the hybrid model on Jan. 4.

