In addition to a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus, SUNY Cortland students, faculty, staff to be tested weekly

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before students move back to the SUNY Cortland campus, the will need to test negative for COVID-19. Additionally, SUNY Cortland says all students, faculty, and staff will be tested weekly throughout the spring semester.

“We live in a time of extraordinary challenges, so we are taking extraordinary measures to ensure the safety and success of our students,” President Erik J. Bitterbaum said. “By limiting the spread of the virus, we can provide an engaging and rewarding educational experience despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19.”

The school’s reopening plan, which dramatically increases testing, strengthens student outreach, and eliminates breaks and holidays, is the university’s blueprint for safely returning to in-person education during the pandemic. It will continue the physical distancing, sanitizing, and other safety measures in place during the fall and will require face coverings almost everywhere on campus.

Classes will begin February 1 with a mix of in-person, online and hybrid instruction.

The plan, and other information related to the semester, is available online through SUNY Cortland’s Spring 2021 Guide. Under the new safety measures, all members of the SUNY Cortland community —students, faculty, and staff — must:

Complete a daily, online screen for COVID symptoms and follow all resulting recommendations for 14 days before arriving on campus

Complete a seven-day precautionary quarantine before traveling to the university

Submit proof of a negative COVID test or documentation of a positive test and completed isolation period within the last 90 days before being allowed on campus

Participate in pool surveillance testing immediately after coming to Cortland. Students living in campus residence halls will be tested by the university on the day they arrive. Off-campus students will participate in campus testing from January 25 to 31

Participate in weekly, on-campus pool testing if they will be on campus for any reason

Follow guidelines on physical distancing, hand washing, and face coverings both on and off-campus. Students are expected to cover their faces except when they are in their personal living area or eating

Statistics on COVID testing and case numbers for SUNY Cortland are available through the system-wide SUNY COVID-19 Tracker, which is updated daily.