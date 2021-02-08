In-person learning for spring semester begins Monday for SU, SUNY ESF, Le Moyne

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a delayed start to the spring semester, Syracuse University, Le Moyne College, and SUNY ESF are all starting their in-person instruction on Monday. 

All three schools decided back in January to delay their start dates two weeks. 

SU said the delay was to help front line workers on campus get vaccinated before returning for the semester. 

