Infection rates will help determine if schools can open

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning next week, New York State will begin making their decision on if schools will be allowed to reopen.

If they are allowed to do so, basic safety plans must be put in place. When it comes to reopening, the local infection rate is key.

If a school is in a Phase Four region and the 14-day average of the daily infection rate is below five percent it can open.

But, if the region’s seven-day infection rate average exceeds nine percent after August 1, it would have to be closed.