Ithaca City Schools begin in-person learning Monday

ITHACA, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Monday is the first day of in-person learning for students in the Ithaca City School District. Elementary school students who chose in-person learning will now be back in the classroom five days a week. Middle and high schoolers will continue with a hybrid plan.

Cayuga Health and Cornell University donated COVID-19 testing and analysis to the district last week, to make sure Ithaca schools get a safe start. The testing was optional but the goal was to test more than 1,200 students.

View the district’s reopening plan by visiting IthacaCitySchools.org/Reopen.

