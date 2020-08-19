Ithaca City Schools move start date to Sept. 14, will begin school online-only

Back to School
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca City School District announced at a special board meeting on Tuesday that not only are they pushing back the start of the school year, but they will also begin remotely.

Superintendent Luvelle Brown made the recommendation that the district delay the start of school to Sept. 14. Brown also recommended that the district begin the school year 100 percent online.

They will delay in-person instruction until at least Oct. 5.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected