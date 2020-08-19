Ithaca City Schools move start date to Sept. 14, will begin school online-only

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca City School District announced at a special board meeting on Tuesday that not only are they pushing back the start of the school year, but they will also begin remotely.

Superintendent Luvelle Brown made the recommendation that the district delay the start of school to Sept. 14. Brown also recommended that the district begin the school year 100 percent online.

They will delay in-person instruction until at least Oct. 5.