Ithaca College begins semester remotely on Monday; In-person classes begin February 8

School Zone
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College is gearing up to welcome students back to campus for the first time this academic school year.

The semester began Monday for IC students, remotely. In-person classes are set to kick off on February 8.

Students haven’t been on campus since last March, when the pandemic first hit, and the school announced in August that it would continue full remote learning through the fall. Daily health screenings, surveillance testing, and a no guest policy are all in place to keep students safe this semester.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected