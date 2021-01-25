Ithaca College begins semester remotely on Monday; In-person classes begin February 8

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College is gearing up to welcome students back to campus for the first time this academic school year.

The semester began Monday for IC students, remotely. In-person classes are set to kick off on February 8.

Students haven’t been on campus since last March, when the pandemic first hit, and the school announced in August that it would continue full remote learning through the fall. Daily health screenings, surveillance testing, and a no guest policy are all in place to keep students safe this semester.