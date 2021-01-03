Ithaca Schools launch COVID-19 testing program for students and staff

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When students head back to school on January 4 after the holiday break, the Ithaca City School District (ISCD) will also launch a COVID-19 testing program.

Although the district is not in a designated zone according to New York State’s Cluster Action Initiative, schools will follow those guidelines and test 20% of the in-person students and staff at each school over a 2-week period.

Elementary schools will be tested on Mondays and secondary students will be tested on Mondays and Thursdays during 1st-period classes.

The ICSD will use Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests, a non-invasive nasal swab. New York State is providing the tests at no cost to the district.

The district says testing will allow them to identify any asymptomatic cases and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The testing is not mandatory. Students will need a parent or guardian’s consent.

