Jamesville-Dewitt Middle School going fully remote starting Sept. 29

(WSYR-TV) — Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District has announced that Jamesville-Dewitt Middle School will switch to full online learning starting on Sept. 29.

After finding out that two students tested positive at the middle school, the Onondaga County Health Department has found that a number of staff and students must be quarantined.

The middle school will switch to all online learning starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and ending on Oct. 2.

Teachers who do not have to be quarantined can work in the building or from home.

To read the full letter sent to families, look below:

“Dear Jamesville-DeWitt families and staff,

After completing their contact tracing the Onondaga County Health Department has informed us that due to the two positive cases at the middle school a number of staff and students must be quarantined.  Therefore, the Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School will switch to remote learning for all students beginning on Tuesday, September 29 and continue through October 2. 

Teachers who are not quarantined may work in the building or from home.

This supersedes my prior communication sent earlier today.”

