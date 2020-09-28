Jamesville-Dewitt Middle School going fully remote starting Sept. 29

(WSYR-TV) — Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District has announced that Jamesville-Dewitt Middle School will switch to full online learning starting on Sept. 29.

After finding out that two students tested positive at the middle school, the Onondaga County Health Department has found that a number of staff and students must be quarantined.

The middle school will switch to all online learning starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and ending on Oct. 2.

Teachers who do not have to be quarantined can work in the building or from home.

“Dear Jamesville-DeWitt families and staff,

