Jamesville-DeWitt Middle switching to online learning for all groups

(WSYR-TV) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School will temporarily move to online learning for all student groups.

Read the full statement sent to families and staff below:

“Dear Jamesville-DeWitt families and staff,

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School will temporarily shift to remote instruction for all student groups.

The shift is necessary due to the number of middle school staff members who are out of work for quarantine-related reasons and the need for the district to secure substitutes for the affected staff.

Administrators have identified 23 middle school staff members currently unable to report to work because either:

The Onondaga County Health Department has placed them in quarantine related to previously reported COVID-19 school cases; or

The staff person was exposed to COVID-19 outside the school community; or

They are taking time off because they must care for their children who are home quarantining.

Of the 23, seven are quarantined because they were previously identified as a close contact of a middle student or staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone currently in quarantine or who tested positive for COVID-19 will not return to school until the county provides clearance for them to do so. We hope you understand that due to privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about the affected staff members.

At this point in time, we hope to return to our regular in-person hybrid learning model on Monday, Nov. 23.

As a reminder, students should follow their regular class schedules during remote instruction. They will be expected to report to their teacher’s Zoom class during the time that they would be in that class if they were physically in school.

Meals are available at the High School every Wednesday from 11-1 for pick up. Interested families should email meals@jd.cnyric.org.

I will keep you updated if there is more information to share. If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to me or J-D Middle School Principal Andy Eldridge.”