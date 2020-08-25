Jamesville Dewitt School District delays opening school until Sept. 14

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

DEWITT, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Jamesville Dewitt School District announced Tuesday that the first day of classes has been delayed until Sept. 14.

In a posting on its website, the district said professional development days scheduled for Nov. 3 and March 15 have been moved to Sept. 8 and 9.

Sept. 10 and 11 will be used as orientation days for kindergarten, new students, and students moving up to a different school.

The Board of Education made the change to the calendar at its board meeting Monday night in order to give staff more professional development time before the start of classes. The district has opted for a hybrid back-to-school model combining in-person and online learning.

The following is from the district’s website:

In-person learning will begin Monday, Sept. 14, for students in groups A, C and D. Groups B and E will begin remote instruction on Sept. 14, and students in group B will have their first in-person day of instruction on Sept. 17.

Students will follow the schedule below:

Group A will participate in in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays and virtual instruction on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

will participate in in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays and virtual instruction on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Group B will participate in in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday and virtual instruction on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

will participate in in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday and virtual instruction on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Group C will participate in in-person instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and virtual instruction on Wednesday.

will participate in in-person instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and virtual instruction on Wednesday. Group D will participate in in-person instruction Monday through Friday.

will participate in in-person instruction Monday through Friday. Group E will participate in virtual instruction Monday through Friday.

