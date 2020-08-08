Jamesville-Dewitt School District parent opts for online learning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Many school districts are letting parents decide whether to send their students to school in the fall, choose remote learning or the hybrid option.

Keren Henderson, a mom with two children in the Jamesville-Dewitt School District, said that she’s choosing the online-only option for this upcoming school year.

She and her husband decided last month to keep her children home, saying she isn’t ready to send her children back to the classroom this early in the pandemic.

Henderson said she’s fortunate to have the option to keep her children at home. She and her husband plan to hire someone to look after her kids during the school day while they both work full time. This, of course, does come at a cost.

“It was definitely not the less expensive option because we need to teach our kids from home,” she says.

Although families are able to choose the remote option, some families may not be so fortunate, which is something that Henderson understands.

“I cannot imagine how stressful that is to sacrifice. It’s not possible to sacrifice your entire salary to pay for someone to watch your children,” Henderson said.

She believes there’s only so much that administrators could do to enforce wearing masks.

