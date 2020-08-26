Jamesville-DeWitt to start school year without school resource officer as district reevaluates position

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jamesville-DeWitt School District has decided to start the 2020-2021 school year without a school resource officer (SRO), as they reevaluate the position and how it meets the school district’s needs.

According to a press release on the Jamesville-DeWitt school district website, J-D has had an SRO working with the school since 2018. However, the contract between the school district and the DeWitt Police Department has expired, and the district voted against entering into a temporary contract that would extend the program. This means the Jamesville-DeWitt School District will begin the school year without a staffed resource officer.

To determine whether the school district will bring back an SRO, the school board designed a task force to evaluate the school resource officer position and how it meets the school district’s needs.

The task force is led by Nate Franz, J-D’s assistant superintendent, and Candace Johnson, J-D High School’s assistant principal. Along with Franz and Johnson on the task force, are two administrators, one school district board member, 12 parents, 12 students, 12 teachers and six community members.

As a group, they will make a recommendation to the school board at the end of 2020 pertaining to the SRO.

They will reach their decision by doing the following:

Creating an online student, family and staff perception survey

Reviewing the history of the district’s SRO program, the standardized SRO training and the goals of the previous agreement between the town and district

Reviewing SRO programs across benchmark, comparison and equity-focused districts

Analyzing survey results, disaggregated school discipline data and SRO activity reports

The SRO program in the Jamesville-DeWitt School District was approved and launched in 2018 following a recommendation from the District Safety Team. According to the school district’s website, “The position was intended to provide additional security at the high school while building positive relationships with students and staff.”

Since the death of George Floyd, who was killed in late May when a police officer in Minneapolis had his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, the board of education and district leadership has received numerous requests from the community asking the district to reconsider continuing the SRO program.