Jamesville Dewitt votes to have school resource officer through 2020

(WSYR-TV) — A police officer will be assigned to the Jamesville Dewitt School District at least through the end of the year.

There’s been a lot of controversy about police in schools since the death of George Floyd.

In August, the Jamesville Dewitt School Board voted to cut the position.

A petition that circulated garnered 1,000 signatures calling to restore the school resource officer.

Another school board vote happened on Monday night, temporarily restoring the position for the fall.

A task force will recommend whether Jamesville Dewitt should keep an in-school police officer for the district.

