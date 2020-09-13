Jamesville Elementary delays start of school year after student tests positive for COVID-19

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just one day before students were set to return to Jamesville Elementary School, the school district announced a student has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them to delay the school year.

According to a letter from the J-D superintendent that was sent to parents Sunday night, it was announced that a student who attends Jamesville Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter also states that Jamesville Elementary School will be closed on Monday, September 14, so the school district can “deep clean and sanitize any potentially impacted area.”

Jamesville Elementary will reopen on Tuesday, September 15, according to the letter.

The school district says they took immediate action in isolating the situation, and they are working with the Onondaga County Health Department and will follow any guidance they may have.

According to the school district’s calendar, there was an orientation day on Thursday, September 10 and Friday, September 11.

Jamesville Elementary’s school year was scheduled to begin on Monday, September 15.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the school district for further comment, but have not heard back.