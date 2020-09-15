Jamesville Elementary opens on Tuesday after delay due to positive COVID-19 case

(WSYR-TV) — Jamesville Elementary School finally opened for in-person instruction on Tuesday after dealing with a positive COVID-19 case.

The Jamesville Dewitt School District made the decision on Sunday to cancel their first day to deep clean the building after a student tested positive.

The district has been working with the Onondaga County Health Department. It appears the students attended an orientation session at the school last week.

The decision to close the school, however, was the district’s call. It was not mandated by the health department, which said that it sets the baseline of what has to be followed based on contact tracing.

It allows any district to go above and beyond in terms of scheduling adjustments, like closing and cleaning.