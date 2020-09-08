Jordan-Elbridge brings back all students for in-person classes Tuesday

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jordan-Elbridge is one of only a select few Central New York districts going with an all in-person learning model this year. When the superintendent was asked about why they made this decision, he pointed to a survey sent out to the community, which shows most parents and kids want to head back to the classroom.

It turns out that 77% of parents said they wanted their child to be in the classroom this fall and more than half said they’d be sending them in on the bus.

To make that process easier, the Jorda-Elbridge School District sent out videos to guide the kids on the first day of school and they’ll be getting to school around 7:15 a.m.

They’re here! The first round of @JordanElbridge students are coming off the bus. They’re getting their temperature checked before entering the building and they’ll go through a health screening. @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/uZ9e6gg7mQ — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancNC9) September 8, 2020

Once students arrive, a school resource officer will be checking their temperature and doing a health screening before they go in, and students will need to wear their masks, except when sitting at their desk. There will be no lingering in the halls, and students will go straight to their homeroom, bypassing lockers. Classrooms will be kept to 10 people when possible, and students will even eat lunch in their classroom. Students are asked to keep a social distance at all times and their desks will be cleaned once they leave each class.

Though the district is starting with this plan, they say they will be ready to switch to a hybrid learning model at any point if something changes.

High School Principal Mark Schermerhorn joined Julia LeBlanc on Tuesday morning before classes started.

Superintendent James R. Froio also joined Julia LeBlanc on Tuesday morning, just before the buildings opened to students.

