Jordan-Elbridge Central School District reopening plans released

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jordan-Elbridge Central School District released their reopening plans one day before the deadline for New York State.

Jordan-Elbridge will be bringing kids back to the classroom this fall. Leadership officials decided that an in-person model can be done safely.

Under this model, only 20 students will be permitted to ride each bus, making for more trips.

Before those school bus doors open, a special monitor will take the temperature of every student.

“A student’s temperature of over 100 degrees will be directed back to their home,” said James Froio, Superintendent of Schools. “So, parents please don’t take off until you see the bus take off. The same will hold true with parent drop-off.”

All students will need masks that cover their noses. This will also apply for all teachers.

Once the students are on location, classrooms won’t have more than a dozen kids per room.

Teachers will travel to each room depending on the subject they teach and the district has built-it what it’s calling Body and Mind Breaks.

These breaks throughout the day will help kids get acclimated to being in school again.

The in-person learning plan will be submitted on Friday.

Teachers will be tested every day and the districts will have substitutes on standby in case of a teacher needing to go home.