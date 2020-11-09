Jordan-Elbridge CSD ending maskless classroom policy

When it comes to schools and Covid-19, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendent Association says the bottom line is that, cases in the region's schools have been coming from the surrounding community and not within the school walls.

“People get it. They get it," said Michael Cornell president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendent Association. Cornell says parents, teachers and staff play a big role in stopping the spread of Covid-19. “I have an awful lot of Faith in our folks, our school personnel all over Western New York and our parents and school children all over Western New York, to make good choices and to do what they need to do for their family and also keep people safe.”