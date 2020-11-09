Jordan-Elbridge CSD ending maskless classroom policy

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More school districts are ending their maskless classroom policies. Beginning on Monday, students in Jordan-Elbridge schools will have to wear a mask at all times.
Before, students could remove their masks if social distancing was in effect. But now, the superintendent wants to be better safe than sorry.
Jordan-Elbridge joins Skaneateles schools in this mask policy update.
