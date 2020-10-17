Jordan-Elbridge High School student tests positive, school will switch to online learning through Oct. 30

(WSYR-TV) — A student at Jordan-Elbridge High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District announced on Friday that the student is active in school life and co-curricular activities.

The release said, “As you can imagine, the contact tracing list was extensive,” but they did not say how many students or staff members would have to quarantine.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 19, the high school will learn remotely through Friday, Oct. 30.

The district said that in-person learning will resume at the high school starting on Monday, Nov. 2.

There will be no high school sports or band on Monday.

Read the full statement from the district below:

“On Oct. 16, Jordan-Elbridge received notice from the Onondaga County Health Department that a Jordan-Elbridge High School student tested positive for COVID-19. This student, like so many of our students, is active in school life and co-curricular activities. As you can imagine, the contact tracing list was extensive.

Therefore, in consultation with the Onondaga County Health Department, Jordan-Elbridge High School will switch to all remote learning beginning Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 30. In-school learning will resume at the high school on Monday, Nov. 2.

The Onondaga County Health Department will be contacting all staff and students under quarantine this weekend. There will be no high school sports or band on Monday as the district will need time to cross reference the quarantine list with the sports and band rosters. If the teams and band can continue, we will support them.

Elbridge Elementary, JEDIS, and Jordan-Elbridge Middle School will resume as normal on Monday, Oct. 19.

Please know that student and staff safety is our top priority and we are taking these measures to keep everyone well. Hang in there everybody, we will prevail through all of this together.”