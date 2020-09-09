Jordan-Elbridge parent pleased with 1st day of school procedures

ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the first day of school in the books, one local parent is pleased with the procedures at Jordan-Elbridge.

Jessica Eddicus spoke with NewsChannel 9 after her first-grader got off the bus. She said he could not wait to get back to school and is happy with how it went.

“He used to not care about school but he missed it, doing work and seeing his friends,” said Eddicus. “And he was over the moon when he woke up and got ready in half an hour.”

Jordan-Elbridge is one of the few districts in Central New York that is going to a full, in-person model.

Despite that, parents still have the ability to have their children learn from home.

NewsChannel 9 was on Jordan Elbridge’s campus Tuesday morning before students arrived.

